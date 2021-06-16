Police investigating after man found dead in Aberdeen home following barricade situation

Jun. 16—Aberdeen Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home following a barricade situation Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Shannon Persuhn with the Aberdeen Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Alton Street around 12:35 p.m. to assist a "suicidal subject" and encountered a man who was barricaded in a house.

Persuhn said police believed the man was armed, so they closed Middleton Road and advised residents of the Alton Homes community to shelter in place out of caution. The man did not make threats to the officers or the public.

The man was alone in the house when he was found, Persuhn said. She could not say whether a weapon was recovered from the house or how the man died.

There is no danger to the community, and Persuhn could not say what precipitated the barricade incident, noting that the investigation was still in its early stages. Detectives were still on-scene as of 5:30 p.m., and no criminal charges will be pursued, she said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office assisted Aberdeen police during the barricade. Middleton Road is no longer closed, Persuhn said.