Police investigating man found dead in vehicle in Forest Acres

The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a parked car.

The police department received a call at 10:55 p.m. Thursday and arrived at the Ravenwood Apartments on Bethel Church Road within three minutes, according to a release from the department.

A man in his early 30s was found dead inside of his car, which was parked at the apartment complex. Police did not find evidence of foul play at the scene. The man has not yet been publicly identified.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and a toxicology report is pending, the release adds.