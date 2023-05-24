Police investigating after man found dead in Lewden Greene Park near New Castle

New Castle County Police are investigating the death of a man found Saturday in Lewden Greene Park near New Castle.

Police were called to the trail just after 7:30 p.m. that evening after receiving a call about the 46-year-old man. Upon arrival, they found him dead on the ground.

RELATED: Milford police investigating man found dead in median of Route 113, cause of death unknown

The department has not yet released his name or additional details about the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Joshuah Smith at (302) 395-8126 or Joshuah.Smith@newcastlede.gov. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or submit a tip online at delawarecrimestoppers.com.

