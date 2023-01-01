Police investigating man found dead in home near north side

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police North District officers responded at 4:45 p.m. to a call in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue and found a man inside a home with injuries consistent with trauma that did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said in a news release. The man's name will be released after his family is notified.

Residents in the area are asked to review doorbell camera or other camera footage between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday for suspicious activity.

People can reach out to Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Jose.Torres@indy.gov, if they have any information related to the incident.

Rachel Fradette is a general assignment reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man found dead near Indianapolis' north side