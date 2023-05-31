Police investigating after man found dead behind downtown Lansing building

LANSING — Police taped off an area in downtown Lansing on Wednesday after a man was found dead in a parking lot behind the Knapp's Centre.

Officers were called to the mixed-use building at 300 S. Washington Square about 4:33 p.m. on a report that someone had jumped from the building, Lansing police Sgt. Mark Stanley said.

Lansing police work at the scene where a man was found dead Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in a parking lot behind the Knapp's Centre in downtown Lansing.

They found a man in a corner of the parking lot adjacent to South Washington, a short distance from the building. Lansing Fire Department medics determined the man was deceased, the sergeant said.

The man was a 23-year-old Lansing resident, Stanley said.

The investigation was continuing, and foul play was not suspected, he said.

