Police investigating after man found fatally shot near Gastonia gas station

A homicide investigation is underway in Gastonia after police said they found a man dead near a gas station Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the S&K Express on North Chester Street just before 5 p.m., where they found a man shot inside a car. Authorities confirmed he died at the scene.

Story continues

The victim’s mother identified him as 20-year-old Deandre McCoy.

“It’s a busy gas station, minimart here and a pharmacy next door. It was a lot of people around, so detectives are actively interviewing witnesses and trying to find out exactly what happened out here,” said Rick Goodale with Gastonia police.

ALSO READ: 2 people seriously hurt after being shot inside car in east Charlotte, Channel 9 learned

A witness told Channel 9 that he heard 18 shots or more and said it was pure chaos.

“I opened my car door and I reached into the car. When I reached for it, gunfire, so I laid down in my truck. After the gunfire stopped, I waited 2 to 3 seconds and I lifted my head up. It wasn’t nothing but cars flying out of here, like I don’t know what,” said witness Marque Franks. “There were so many shots man. It was like pow pow pow pow pow pow.”

No arrests have been made.

🔷𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘿𝙀🔷



GPD investigating homicide outside a business in 500 blk of N. Chester St.



Male deceased on scene from apparent gunshot wounds.



No suspect info available



S/B N. Chester St will be CLOSED at Davidson Ave for extended time



Call for shooting rcvd 4:49pm pic.twitter.com/Bm8q7fkHFq — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 9, 2022

Investigators are still working to learn what led to the shooting. No other details have been released.

“That’s pretty much all we have right now. We’re actively working, trying to figure out what happened and to identify a suspect or suspects in this case,” Goodale said.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact police.

North Chester Street at Davidson Avenue was closed for several hours while detectives investigated the scene.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating homicide after man shot in west Charlotte)



