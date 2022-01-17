Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound in Merced

Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Merced on Sunday, according to authorities.

At about 11:45 a.m. officer responded to the are of Buena Vista Drive and San Francisco Street near Fahrens park for a report of an argument and multiple shots fired calls, according to Merced Police Sgt. Eddie Drum.

Police said officer arrived to find an adult male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was flown to a Modesto area hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, detectives are continuing to investigate and speak to witnesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905 and ask for Detective Gorman.