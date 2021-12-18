Police investigating after man found shot dead in eastern Durham

Durham police are investigating after a man died in a shooting in eastern Durham Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arriving, officers found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not identify the man and said an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Sokal at 919-560-4440, ext. 29238 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to felony arrests, and callers do not have to identify themselves.