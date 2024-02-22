Police investigating man found shot in face in Butler

The Butler City Police Department is investigating a man who was found shot in the face Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to Butler Memorial Hospital for a shooting victim at around 4:15 p.m.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, had a single gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the victim was driven to the hospital by an associate. He was then flown to Allegheny General Hospital where he received treatment.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Police said crime scene appears to be in the 300 block of East Pearl Street in Butler.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Butler City police.

