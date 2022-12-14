Police investigating after man found shot, killed in parking lot of Everett apartment complex

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Everett early Wednesday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments at 2 West Casino Rd.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a deceased man in his 20s with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to the Everett Police Department.

As detectives are still investigating the circumstances of this shooting, they are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the EPD tip line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.