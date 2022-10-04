Police investigating after man with gun demands money at gas station in Dayton

Police are investigating after reports of an armed robbery at a gas station in Dayton Monday.

Crews were called to the Shell in the 1900 block of Stanley Avenue just before midnight.

A man dressed in all black walked into to the gas station, put a gun on the counter and asked for all the money, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

Dispatchers said that no one was hurt during the attempted robbery and no shots were heard in the area.

The man then took off from the gas station in an unknown direction.

We are working to learn if police have identified a suspect and the charges they are facing.

We will update this story as we learn more.



