Police investigating after man with gun robs mail carrier in Huber Heights

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Worker in Huber Heights Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to reports of a mail carrier who had been robbed in the area of Mt. Whitney and Taylorsville Road.

The postal worker told police a man in dark clothing and a ski mask displayed a gun and stole their phone, bag, and scanner, according to a spokesperson for Huber Heights police.

Police found the scanner and bag in the 7500 block of Mt. Hood, but were unable to find the phone.

A K-9 officer was called to help search for the suspect but it was unsuccessful.

The postal worker was not injured, according to police.

The suspect remains at large.

We will update this story as we learn more.








