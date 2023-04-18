Police investigating after man hospitalized following shooting in Chinatown-International District

The Seattle Police Department is investigating after a man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to Harborview Medical Center after someone dropped off a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

They dropped him off in a black Chevrolet Malibu, but they were gone when officers arrived at the hospital, according to the SPD.

After gathering evidence from the man’s belongings and speaking to people at the hospital who knew him, police determined the shooting occurred in the Chinatown-International District.

Officers also located a crime scene there.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.