Police investigating after man injured in south Merced shooting

A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Monday night in south Merced.

Police received a call from a victim of a shooting who was on his way to a hospital at 10:37 p.m., according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the shooting happened after the man had been driving in the area of E and East 11th streets when he was approached by several people.

The victim told police those people then began firing in the direction of the vehicle. The man was struck by the gunfire and drove himself to the intersection of G and West 11th streets, police said.

There he flagged down a passerby who transported the man to a hospital.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at Haygoodc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.