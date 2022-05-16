Police investigating after man killed, another seriously hurt in Gastonia shooting

Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. on Westwood Circle near Holland Avenue.

Gastonia police said a man died in a shooting, but have not confirmed his identity at this point. Another man who was shot has serious injuries, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any other details, as this is an ongoing investigation.

