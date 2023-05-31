Police investigating after man killed in South Nashville shooting

Nashville police launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death in South Nashville.

Officers were called to an area at the Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane intersection Tuesday about 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

The victim, an adult man, was found fatally wounded at the scene. According to police, a suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated as more information is released by police.

