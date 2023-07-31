Police investigating after man shot in Beltzhoover

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in Beltzhoover Sunday night.

At 11:15 p.m., officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 24 rounds in the 200 block of Industry Street, followed by 911 calls for a male shot.

They found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. There are no arrests at this time.

