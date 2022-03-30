Police investigating after man is shot, critically injured in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured Tuesday night in the city’s South End neighborhood.

Officers from Tacoma Police Department responded about 9:07 p.m. to the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue after South Sound 911 dispatchers received reports of shots fired there. A vehicle had reportedly left the scene with a passenger who was shot.

Minutes later, a vehicle dropped off a man at an area hospital who had been shot and was unresponsive, according to a news release. The man’s injuries were life threatening.

Police said the vehicle left the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to both the hospital and the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue, where police believe the man was shot.