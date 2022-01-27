Police investigating after man shot in Dayton

Jan. 27—Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Dayton Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 6:18 a.m. in the 1100 block of Demphle Avenue.

A woman living nearby on Wyoming Street called 911 after man knocked on her door and said he needed help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

"He really wants to come in," the woman said. "He says he needs help."

Officers and medics responded and the man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to dispatch records. Additional information on his condition was not available.

While investigating, officers found gun in a garage nearby, according to 911 logs. It's not clear if the gun was involved in the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.