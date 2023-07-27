Police investigating after man shot during robbery at Auto Zone in Worcester
An investigation is underway after one person was shot during an armed robbery at an Auto Zone store in Worcester on Wednesday.
Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery and shooting at the Auto Zone on Park Avenue just before 5 p.m. found a 41-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect robbed the man and shot him during a confrontation at the store, according to police. The suspect is said to have fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651. Anonymous texts can be sent to 274637 TIPWPD.
No additional details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
