Police investigating after man shot in ear at encampment in Interbay
Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot at an encampment in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his ear.
Seattle Fire Department medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Officers identified a possible suspect in the shooting, but attempts to contact him in a nearby RV were unsuccessful, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Detectives with SPD will continue to investigate this incident.