Police investigating after man shot in ear at encampment in Interbay

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot at an encampment in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his ear.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers identified a possible suspect in the shooting, but attempts to contact him in a nearby RV were unsuccessful, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives with SPD will continue to investigate this incident.