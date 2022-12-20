Police investigating after man shot in head in Hogan’s Creek area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the head on Doctor Roy Baker Street.

According to detectives, at approximately 7:41 a.m., officers responded and located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was in a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. However, there is no suspect information at this time.

Violent crimes detectives are at the scene canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

