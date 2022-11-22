Police investigating after man shot, injured at Budget Inn in Douglasville
The Douglasville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man shot and injured at a Budget Inn motel on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said around 1:53 p.m. they responded to the Budget Inn at 1270 Waterway Circle in reference to a person shot. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Douglasville police.
