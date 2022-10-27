Police investigating after man shot and killed at Dorchester barbershop

What is usually a place of community camaraderie turned into a source of community horror after a man was shot and killed inside a Boston barbershop Wednesday night.

Police swarmed the area outside Celebrity Cuts barbershop in Dorchester after they said the male was shot shortly after 7:00 p.m. At a news conference shortly before 9:00 p.m., Boston city leaders including Mayor Michelle Wu and Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced that the man was shot and killed inside the premises.

“My heart is heavy for the families that will be forever changed after what happened here tonight,” said Wu.

The incident comes on the heels of a two-day span in which three people were killed and 24 hours after Boston city leaders met to formulate a way to stop the spree of violence.

Charleta Jones was making supper in her kitchen when she heard four or five shots ring out. It was an incident so close to home, she’s reconsidering where home should be.

“My friend had just left so I automatically went into panic mode thinking something had happened to him. So I rush out in my robe and come to find out somebody is dead in a barbershop around the corner,” said Jones. “It’s sickening. I’m really ready to get out of here and say goodbye to Boston.”

Police said the act is not considered random. Police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident forward it to the investigating authorities.

“We’re doing everything we can to bring this matter to justice but we need community help and support,” said Cox.

Police did not identify the victim.

