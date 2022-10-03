Police investigating after man shot, killed in Atlanta

A homicide investigation is underway after police said they responded to a shooting on Sunday near 50 Mt. Zion Rd.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.

When police got to the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

