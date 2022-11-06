Police investigating after man shot, killed in Atlanta

The Atlanta Police is investigating a shooting near 1085 Katherwood Dr. SW.

One man is dead after police said they arrived to the location after a getting a call about a person being shot. Police found the man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they are working to learn more on the incident.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Atlanta Police Department.

