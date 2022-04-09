Police investigating after man shot and killed in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue at around 9 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they say they found a man who had been shot.

Officers started life-saving measures while waiting for the Tacoma Fire Department to arrive.

The man was then transported to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and say they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

