Police investigating after man shot and killed in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.
Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue at around 9 p.m.
When police got to the scene, they say they found a man who had been shot.
Officers started life-saving measures while waiting for the Tacoma Fire Department to arrive.
The man was then transported to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and say they are investigating this incident as a homicide.
