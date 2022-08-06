Police investigating after man shot and killed in University District

A man was shot and killed in the University District early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to the area of Northeast 42nd Street and 7th Avenue Northeast after receiving reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found an approximately 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and members of the SPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.