Police investigating after man shot, killed in Tacoma

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.

Additional 911 callers later reported that one of the men had been shot and the other had fled the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 39-year-old man unresponsive on the ground. Tacoma Fire Department personnel declared the man dead on the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians also responded to the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.