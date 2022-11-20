Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in the area, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a car that had crashed into another vehicle in a parking lot. A male victim was located inside one of those two vehicles.

Bellevue police have not yet released any further details on this incident, but say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.