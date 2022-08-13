Police investigating after man shot, killed at Cal Anderson Park

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the park at about 12:30 a.m. after 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near the basketball courts.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Several bystanders had already begun first aid on the man before police arrived, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department also attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.