Police investigating after man shot, killed near Tacoma’s McKinley Park

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Friday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., South Sound 911 received calls reporting a man had been shot at East 32nd Street and East F Street, near McKinley Park.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an unresponsive man on the road and began life-saving measures.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.