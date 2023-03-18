Police investigating after man shot, killed near Tacoma’s McKinley Park
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Friday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
Just after 11 p.m., South Sound 911 received calls reporting a man had been shot at East 32nd Street and East F Street, near McKinley Park.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an unresponsive man on the road and began life-saving measures.
Tacoma Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.