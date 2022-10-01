Police investigating after man shot and killed in Tacoma

A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Tacoma police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue after a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot.

According to police, the woman told 911 dispatchers that she was driving the victim to the hospital, but had “car trouble.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 37-year-old man, unresponsive on the ground and started lifesaving measures.

He was then taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the woman who called 911 had left the area before they arrived on scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).