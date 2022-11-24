Police investigating after man shot, killed at southeast Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, located at 445 Cleveland Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the shooting happened on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. at Fairway Gardens Apartments. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation is ongoing as police work to learn more about the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: