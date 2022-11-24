Police investigating after man shot, killed at southeast Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, located at 445 Cleveland Avenue.
Police said the shooting happened on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. at Fairway Gardens Apartments. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to learn more about the incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
