Police investigating after man shot in the leg

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Seattle.

The shooting occurred in the area of North 137th Street and Stone Avenue North.

Police said they were flagged down by a man whom they said suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in stable condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been taken into custody.

