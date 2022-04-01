Police investigating after man shot in the leg
Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Seattle.
The shooting occurred in the area of North 137th Street and Stone Avenue North.
Police said they were flagged down by a man whom they said suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in stable condition.
Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been taken into custody.
