Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Mount Vernon

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Mount Vernon early Monday morning.

Just after 1:40 a.m., officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Baker Street after a gunshot victim called 911.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical crews transported him to Skagit Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their initial investigation, police learned the man was walking in the area when someone approached him and shot him multiple times. He then ran away from the person who attacked him, then called 911.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Mount Vernon police at (360) 336-6271 during business hours or the MVPD 24-hour dispatch information number, (360) 428-3211.