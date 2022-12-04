Police investigating after man shot while driving down DeKalb highway
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while driving down Covington Highway.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was driving down Covington Hwy. when an unknown person shot at his car, striking him.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
Public asked not to approach inmate who vanished from work site in Marietta
Police swarm Perimeter Mall after reports of man with a gun at Macy’s store
7-year-old kidnapped, killed by delivery driver, sheriff says
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact DeKalb police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: