Police investigating after man shot while driving down DeKalb highway

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while driving down Covington Highway.

According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was driving down Covington Hwy. when an unknown person shot at his car, striking him.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact DeKalb police.

