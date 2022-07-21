Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn’t determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday

Police don’t believe the incident is related to a shooting that took place on Quinton Court early Thursday morning.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.