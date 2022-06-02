Police investigating after man stabbed in Chinatown-International District

A man was injured in a stabbing in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9:20 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of South Jackson Street after receiving reports that someone had been stabbed.

Arriving officers located a 58-year-old victim with a stab wound to his neck near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Police provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police searched the area for a suspect, but he reportedly fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers also searched for a possible scene of the crime at a nearby homeless encampment but did not find one.

Police spoke to several witnesses, but they were only able to provide limited information.

This is an ongoing investigation.