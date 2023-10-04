EAST LANSING — Police are investigating an incident in which a man was hit by a train early Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to a hospital by the East Lansing Fire Department after the 2:10 a.m. incident along Harrison Road, East Lansing Police Capt. Chad Pride said in an email.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear. Pride said it remained under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police investigating after man struck by train in East Lansing