Police investigating after man walks into area hospital with gunshot wound to head

Dayton police are investigating after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.

The man arrived at Kettering Health Dayton around 9 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head and said the shooting happened near North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Crews were searching the area for evidence and shell casings.

Information about the condition of the man or if any suspects have been identified was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.