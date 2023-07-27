Police investigating after man, woman found shot to death in Old Town parking garage

Wichita police are investigating after a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found shot to death inside a car in the Wichita Old Town Square parking garage Thursday morning.

Around 3:43 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Moore. A street sweeper operator had found the two gunshot victims inside a car in the parking garage, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said during a news conference.

Sedgwick County EMS and the Wichita Fire Department performed life-saving measures but the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Gupilan added.

The relationship between the two people is unknown. Police did not say if they had anyone in custody.

Around 8:30 a.m., an Eagle reporter at the scene saw police vehicles blocking off the main entrance of the Old Town Square parking garage, adjacent to the recently closed Old Town Regal theater.

Authorities appeared to be working on the top floor of the parking garage. Around 9 a.m., police and Wichita Fire were still on scene, and firefighters were seen using a fire engine’s latter to hoist them toward the parking garage.

A short while later, a tow truck escorted by a police officer was seen towing a four-door car away north on Mead Street.