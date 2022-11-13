Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized

Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday.

According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street around for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that there was an altercation between two people at the Yang Dynasty next door prior to the shooting. Afterward, a group was seen arguing in the CVS parking lot and gunshots were heard.

Officers also found several shell casings and a car with bullet holes in it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711

