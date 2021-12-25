Police investigating Mankato woman’s shooting death in Mpls.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified a woman who was shot in Minneapolis on Dec. 20.

Tamara Ann Vandermoon, 41, of Mankato died after being shot in the back at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Medical Examiner's report. The death was ruled a homicide.

According to Minneapolis Police, which is investigating the homicide, police responded to the 2700 block of Longfellow Av. after receiving 911 calls that a person was down on the street. Police discovered Vandermoon in medical distress after being shot.

Vandermoon was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where she died.

Police are continuing the investigation but said "there is limited information indicating who was involved or what transpired."