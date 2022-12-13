Police investigating man's death

Dec. 13—Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at midmorning Sunday in a ditch beside Jessica Lane in western Glynn County.

Police are trying to determine the cause and manner of death of Frankie Farnum III.

At 10:31 a.m., a caller from a residence in the 100 block of Jessica Lane contacted police to report a body in a ditch beside the roadway, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department's major crimes unit at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.