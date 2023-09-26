Police investigating man's death as homicide

Sep. 26—Santa Fe police have ruled the death of a man whose body was found Friday evening near a south-side train station a homicide.

Investigators have not identified any suspects. Capt. Aaron Ortiz said police are trying to identify one "person of interest" in the crime, who he said could be a suspect or a witness.

Ortiz declined to identify the victim because police have not yet notified his next of kin.

The man's body was found near the Rail Runner Express commuter train station at N.M. 599 and Interstate 25. He had head wounds that appeared to have been caused by blunt-force trauma, police said.

The death marks the sixth homicide recorded in the city this year.