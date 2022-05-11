Police investigating Mattapan stabbing
Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Mattapan, Tuesday evening.
The stabbing took place on Rosewood St, shortly after 9:30 p.m.
When police arrived on scene, they located a person suffering from a stab wound. Boston Police said the victim has serious, life-threatening injuries.
Boston EMS did respond to the scene to assist the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
