Police investigating methadone robbery at West Chester clinic

May 2—Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a West Chester Twp. health facility.

A man walked into Community Medical Services on East Crescentville Road near the Hamilton County border about 6 a.m. today, displayed a gun and demanded a bottle of methadone.

The man fled with the methadone in a tan van or truck in an unknown direction, according to Barb Wilson, West Chester director of public information.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing shorts, a hoodie and a red bandana. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.