Police investigating after middle school students allegedly share child porn in group chat

A Collierville mom says her middle school daughter’s phone was taken last week after allegedly having child pornography on it.

Tiffany Campbell said it stems from a group chat of about 20 students her daughter was involved in.

“The kids took the video and shared the video, and they indicated a girl at the school,” she said.

Campbell said her seventh-grade daughter was in a group chat with other middle school students when a school administrator and police asked to take a look at the phone last week.

“She opened it for them to indicate that she didn’t share the video to start the bullying,” Campbell said. “They looked at other videos, took her phone, and said it was child pornography on the phone and it was their duty to call the police.”

She said the phone is now at the police department and has been there since last week.

According to Michael Collins, a retired lieutenant with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, it’s legal.

“The student had the phone at school. School personnel have every authority to confiscate that phone and then request to see what the images are so they can make a determination if this is a crime or not,” he said.

Collins said there’s a common misconception that only adults can be charged with child pornography, but that’s not the case, and once a parent is made aware, they need to report it.

“The parents should report it,” said Collins. “Even if the images don’t appear to be anything significant as it relates to a sexual crime, still report it. Let investigators determine if it rises to the level or reaches the standards of a sexual offense.”

Collins added that for students who may get these images, it’s important not to delete them or send them to other people.

FOX13 reached out to Collierville Schools this afternoon and has not gotten a response yet. This story will be updated when we do.

