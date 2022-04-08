Police investigating Middleton stabbing

Apr. 8—MIDDLETON — A Middleton man is expected to be arraigned in court Friday afternoon in connection with the stabbing of a woman and a 13-year-old child early Friday morning.

Paul Salvaggio, 54, is facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the district attorney's office confirmed early Friday afternoon.

The police were called to a home on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m.

The victims were identified by police as a 54-year-old woman who went to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 13-year-old girl who was said by police to be in critical condition at Boston Children's Hospital. Police did not confirm the identities of the victims.

This story will be updated.

